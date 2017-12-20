Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2017 4:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $387.13 million.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $269.22 million.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.15 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $603.77 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
  • WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

