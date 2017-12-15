5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus. Jabil shares gained 3.79 percent to $28.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus. Jabil shares gained 3.79 percent to $28.49 in the after-hours trading session. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates. Oracle shares dropped 6.63 percent to $46.86 in the after-hours trading session.

