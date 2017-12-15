Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 5:37am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter. Adobe shares rose 0.91 percent to $176.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus. Jabil shares gained 3.79 percent to $28.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates. Oracle shares dropped 6.63 percent to $46.86 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) reported a $100 million common stock offering. Global Blood Therapeutics shares declined 4.05 percent to $37.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) posted upbeat profit for its first quarter on Thursday. Costco shares gained 2.34 percent to $190.90 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + COST)

Why Overstock Is The Perfect Storm For This Market
8 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2017
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
ICYMI: MoviePass' Unexpected New Partner, Venture Capitalist Makes A Pair Of Calls, Premarket Prep's Bitcoin Special
Checking In On Instacart, The Uber For Groceries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ADBE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.