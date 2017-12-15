5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) posted stronger-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter. Adobe shares rose 0.91 percent to $176.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued second quarter sales guidance above consensus. Jabil shares gained 3.79 percent to $28.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but revenue from its cloud-based business missed analysts' estimates. Oracle shares dropped 6.63 percent to $46.86 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) reported a $100 million common stock offering. Global Blood Therapeutics shares declined 4.05 percent to $37.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) posted upbeat profit for its first quarter on Thursday. Costco shares gained 2.34 percent to $190.90 in after-hours trading.
