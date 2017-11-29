Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 3:41am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $953.26 million.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.17 million.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
  • Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $396.11 million.
  • REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $120.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389.93 million.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $650.72 million.
  • Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $539.68 million.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $151.70 million.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $342.95 million.
  • Descartes Systems Group Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $60.21 million.
  • PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: PNNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.
  • Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100.61 million.
  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $201.29 million.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $156.49 million.
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $128.64 million.
  • New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
