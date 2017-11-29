Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $953.26 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.17 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $396.11 million.
- REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $120.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389.93 million.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $650.72 million.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $539.68 million.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $151.70 million.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $342.95 million.
- Descartes Systems Group Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $60.21 million.
- PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: PNNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100.61 million.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $201.29 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $156.49 million.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $128.64 million.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share.
