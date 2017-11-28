Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2017 4:29am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $518.36 million.
  • Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $339.29 million.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
  • Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $436.52 million.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE: AVAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share.
  • Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $610.75 million.
  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $457.11 million.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $513.77 million.
  • Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $439.92 million.
  • Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $374.96 million.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $272.55 million.
  • Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.
  • Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $105.29 million.
  • China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $356.02 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + AVAL)

From Autodesk To Synopsys, Your Guide To This Week's Software Earnings
The Week Ahead For Nov. 27: All The Earnings, Conferences, And FDA Actions To Watch
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Survey Says Autodesk Is Likely To Benefit From Consumer Trends
5 Stocks To Watch For The Week Of October 30
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NOMD

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.