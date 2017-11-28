Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $518.36 million.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $339.29 million.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- Leju Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: LEJU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $436.52 million.
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE: AVAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $610.75 million.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $457.11 million.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $513.77 million.
- Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ: CENT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $439.92 million.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $374.96 million.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $272.55 million.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.
- Gridsum Holding Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $105.29 million.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $356.02 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.