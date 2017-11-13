JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NYSE: JD) shares are trading higher by $2.00 (5.3 percent) at $41.96 in Monday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 13 cents along with a slight beat for revenues. The company raised Q4 sales guidance to $16.11 billion-$16.57 billion vs. $16.26 billion estimates.

After a higher open, JD continued in that direction until it peaked at $42.77 and reversed course. That high coincides with its September 28 high ($42.68). It came off that level quickly, but found support just ahead of the top of Friday's range ($40.40), only reaching $40.85.

At this time, it's attempting to remain in the $42.00 handle.

