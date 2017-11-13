Market Overview

6 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $74.14 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion in the latest quarter. JD.Com will release earnings before the markets open. JD.Com shares gained 0.40 percent to close at $39.96 on Friday.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reportedly has made a takeover approach to Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), the Wall Street Journal reported. Mattel shares gained 4.95 percent to close at $14.62 on Friday, while Hasbro shares rose 3.11 percent to close at $91.45 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the markets close, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share. Hollysys Automation shares dropped 0.77 percent to close at $23.26 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Aecom (NYSE: ACM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion before the opening bell. Aecom shares declined 0.11 percent to close at $35.59 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

