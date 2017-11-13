Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 3:15am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion.
  • Aecom (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion.
  • 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $383.60 million.
  • Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.
  • Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ: ABY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $290.80 million.
  • Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.
  • Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.
  • Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.48 million.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share.
  • MTS Systems Corporation> (NASDAQ: MTSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $193.15 million.
  • ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ: ARCW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.
  • WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $301.93 million.
  • Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.51 million.
  • Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.13 per share.
  • DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.
  • Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HOTR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.84 million.
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion.
  • Telecom Argentina SA (ADR) (NYSE: TEO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $970.11 million.

