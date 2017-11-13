Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $9.86 billion.
- Aecom (NYSE: ACM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion.
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $383.60 million.
- Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $25.00 million.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
- TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.81 million.
- Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ: ABY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $290.80 million.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.26 million.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.90 million.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.48 million.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share.
- MTS Systems Corporation> (NASDAQ: MTSC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $193.15 million.
- ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ: ARCW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.
- WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $301.93 million.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.51 million.
- Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $2.13 per share.
- DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $53.70 million.
- Chanticleer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HOTR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $10.84 million.
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $22.52 billion.
- Telecom Argentina SA (ADR) (NYSE: TEO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $970.11 million.
