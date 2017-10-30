Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.3 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share.
- Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $356.82 million.
- Cna Financial Corp (NYSE: CNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $787.62 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $582.11 million.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $533.98 million.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $836.25 million.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $472.12 million.
- First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion.
- Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $701.12 million.
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $201.11 million.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $238.10 million.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $635.10 million.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $538.13 million.
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $540.81 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $524.11 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
