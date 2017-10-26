World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher by $2.20 at $23.76 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 9 cents along with a revenue beat of $9.4 million.

After a higher open, WWE had a brief pullback but found support just under the top of Thursday's range ($22.05) at ($21.89) and then continued its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock to $24.11, but has fallen back to the mid-$23.00 handle.

That high coincides with its April 8, 2014 high of $24.05.

