8 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2017 6:08am
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2017
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2017
Hottest Stocks For Busiest Day Of Earnings: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $32.71 billion before the opening bell. GE shares slipped 0.21 percent to $23.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $9.89 billion in the latest quarter. Honeywell will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares gained 1.13 percent to $145.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Paypal shares gained 3.64 percent to $69.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion. Schlumberger shares rose 0.16 percent to $64.60 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Skechers shares jumped 23.18 percent to $29.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $16.67 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.45 percent to $92.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares declined 2.77 percent to $347.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion. ManpowerGroup shares rose 0.05 percent to $122.75 in after-hours trading.

