8 Stocks To Watch For October 20, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $32.71 billion before the opening bell. GE shares slipped 0.21 percent to $23.53 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Skechers shares jumped 23.18 percent to $29.60 in the after-hours trading session.

