7 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $22.07 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.35 percent to $25.36 in after-hours trading.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Exfo shares surged 13.58 percent to $4.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion in the latest quarter. Wells Fargo will release earnings before the markets open. Wells Fargo shares declined 0.27 percent to $55.06 in after-hours trading.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) reported a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants. Tandem Diabetes shares dipped 22.01 percent to $3.65 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the markets open, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion. PNC Financial shares rose 0.90 percent to $136.49 in after-hours trading.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) disclosed that an FDA panel has unanimously recommended approval of its LUXTURNA. Spark Therapeutics shares climbed 7.25 percent to $92.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. J B Hunt shares surged 2.53 percent to close at $108.35 on Thursday.
