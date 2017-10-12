7 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.12 percent to $96.72 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.12 percent to $96.72 in after-hours trading. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) cut its guidance for the third quarter. The company lowered sales outlook from $1.29-$1.35 billion to $1.25-$1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from $0.55-$0.61 to $0.54-$0.56. Juniper shares declined 3.20 percent to $26.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JNPR) cut its guidance for the third quarter. The company lowered sales outlook from $1.29-$1.35 billion to $1.25-$1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from $0.55-$0.61 to $0.54-$0.56. Juniper shares declined 3.20 percent to $26.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $17.74 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.27 percent to $75.14 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: C) to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $17.74 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.27 percent to $75.14 in after-hours trading. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the year. Blackhawk shares dipped 7.24 percent to $41.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) issued a weak earnings outlook for the third quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings $0.08-$0.10 per share versus the sell-side consensus estimate of $0.19. J.Jill shares tumbled 36.56 percent to $6.30 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: JILL) issued a weak earnings outlook for the third quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings $0.08-$0.10 per share versus the sell-side consensus estimate of $0.19. J.Jill shares tumbled 36.56 percent to $6.30 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $623.20 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.06 percent to $209.36 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $623.20 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.06 percent to $209.36 in after-hours trading. NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) issued weak preliminary guidance for the third quarter. The company also reduced its Q3 Product & Service sales guidance. NanoString shares dropped 9.83 percent to $14.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.