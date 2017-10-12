Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2017 4:58am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For October 12, 2017
Related NSTG
9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Related JNPR
Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 5
Wall Street Mostly Higher on Monday (GuruFocus)

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $25.42 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.12 percent to $96.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) cut its guidance for the third quarter. The company lowered sales outlook from $1.29-$1.35 billion to $1.25-$1.26 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was reduced from $0.55-$0.61 to $0.54-$0.56. Juniper shares declined 3.20 percent to $26.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $17.74 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.27 percent to $75.14 in after-hours trading.
  • Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the year. Blackhawk shares dipped 7.24 percent to $41.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) issued a weak earnings outlook for the third quarter. The company expects adjusted earnings $0.08-$0.10 per share versus the sell-side consensus estimate of $0.19. J.Jill shares tumbled 36.56 percent to $6.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $623.20 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 0.06 percent to $209.36 in after-hours trading.
  • NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) issued weak preliminary guidance for the third quarter. The company also reduced its Q3 Product & Service sales guidance. NanoString shares dropped 9.83 percent to $14.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + DPZ)

Earnings Scheduled For October 12, 2017
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 11
Ranking the 5 Big Bank Stocks Kicking Off Earnings Season
Big Bank Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet: The Thing That Matters Most For Each Bank
Big Banks JPM, C, BAC And WFC Report Third Quarter Earnings This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NSTG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.