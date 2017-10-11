Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's In Your Wallet? New Bull Calls On Visa, American Express

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2017 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
What's In Your Wallet? New Bull Calls On Visa, American Express
Related V
Analyst: Expect Another Stellar Quarter From Costco
From Visa To PayPal: Which Payment Sector Stocks Will Pay Off?
Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan, Sirius XM, Southwestern Energy, Netflix, Visa, and Exxon ... (GuruFocus)
Related AXP
Pair Trade: American Express Vs. Synchrony Financial
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2017
Using Peter Lynch to Improve Your Investing (GuruFocus)

Wells Fargo upgraded Visa Inc (NYSE: V) to Outperform and increased the price target for the stock from $100 to $120. The firm has resumed coverage for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $105.

Research analysts Donald Fandetti, Steven DeBartolo and Michael Kaye believe the market is going to continue to reward Visa's strong earnings growth, supported by the secular trend and pricing power. Depreciation of the U.S. dollar at 9 percent is likely to be a tailwind; cross-border volume should improve.

Fandetti, DeBartolo and Kaye also believe upward EPS revisions are likely for 2018. Visa Europe integration should drive expense synergies as the company consolidates processing systems and it is reasonable to expect better yields on renewals, believe Wells Fargo analysts. They have a slight preference for Visa over Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

The U.S. regulatory environment is one of the key risks for owning Visa. It is stable at the moment, and the large merchant suit will be a multi-year process. Except for regulation and litigation, digital disintermediation, "banks do it alone" and China UnionPay are also important risks for owning Visa.

Wells Fargo analysts are also positive on American Express as fundamentals and revenue growth are improving. The worst of the negative headlines appear to be behind the company. They expect an EPS increase of 11 percent in 2018. Fandetti, DeBartolo and Kaye see rewards competition as the key risk, but they believe the intensity level has peaked. They think credit is a concern given the company's strong loan growth, but an affluent approach makes it less relative.

Like Visa, American Express is going to benefit from weaker U.S. dollar as 25 percent of its revenue comes from abroad. Fandetti, DeBartolo and Kaye believe American Express is going to beat earnings estimates and they think it could provide a positive update on guidance.

Related Link: Pair Trade: American Express Vs. Synchrony Financial

Latest Ratings for V

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Wells FargoMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperformOutperform
Oct 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for V
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP + MA)

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Pair Trade: American Express Vs. Synchrony Financial
Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 3
From Visa To PayPal: Which Payment Sector Stocks Will Pay Off?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on V
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.