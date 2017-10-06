5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Costco shares dropped 2.91 percent to $162.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company expects FY2018 revenue of $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Helen of Troy shares declined 2.37 percent to $94.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.78 million before the opening bell. Eros shares fell 0.36 percent to $15.20 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) reported a 10 percent rise in its third-quarter net income, while same-store sales gained 6 percent for the quarter. The company also disclosed that its CEO Micky Pant would step down. Yum China shares gained 3.08 percent to $41.20 in after-hours trading.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 65 million share offering of common stock. Annaly Capital Management shares slipped 2.34 percent to $12.09 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...