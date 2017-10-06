Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 5:05am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2017
Related COST
Analyst: Expect Another Stellar Quarter From Costco
7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017
Stocks Up, Alphabet Leads, But Shopify Down; Why Apple May Break Out Again (Investor's Business Daily)
Related HELE
7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Costco shares dropped 2.91 percent to $162.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company expects FY2018 revenue of $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Helen of Troy shares declined 2.37 percent to $94.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.78 million before the opening bell. Eros shares fell 0.36 percent to $15.20 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) reported a 10 percent rise in its third-quarter net income, while same-store sales gained 6 percent for the quarter. The company also disclosed that its CEO Micky Pant would step down. Yum China shares gained 3.08 percent to $41.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 65 million share offering of common stock. Annaly Capital Management shares slipped 2.34 percent to $12.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + EROS)

Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2017
Analyst: Expect Another Stellar Quarter From Costco
7 Stocks To Watch For October 5, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For October 5, 2017
Office Depot To Sharpen Edge With CompuCom Buyout
What Do Private-Label Brands Mean For The Future Of Retail?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on COST
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.