Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $198.42 million.
  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $816.30 million.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSE: NG) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

