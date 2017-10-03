Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $198.42 million.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $816.30 million.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSE: NG) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
