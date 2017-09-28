Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
- Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $8.99 billion.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share on revenue of $221.18 million.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $212.03 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $86.08 million.
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $203.30 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $431.82 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $200.77 million.
- Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE: HHS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $94.00 million.
- Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SKYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Farmer Brothers Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $135.72 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $88.72 million.
- MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.
