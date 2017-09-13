6 Stocks To Watch For September 13, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $749.95 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares declined 1.63 percent to $146.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $749.95 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares declined 1.63 percent to $146.00 in after-hours trading. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took the wraps off the company’s newest flagship phone, the iPhone X, marking the 10th anniversary of the iconic, game-changing device, which now features "super retina display" facial recognition to unlock the phone. Apple also unveiled a host of features for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The company also announced updates to both its watch and TV products at Tuesday’s conference. Apple shares rose 0.10 percent to $160.98 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AMRK) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. A-Mark shares tumbled 14.44 percent to $16.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion after the closing bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 1.53 percent to close at $36.57 on Tuesday.

Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) reported the sale of its frozen division for $50 million. Inventure Foods shares surged 24.48 percent to $4.17 in the after-hours trading session.

