Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 4:30am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $749.95 bmillion.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.92 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
  • Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.
  • Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $23.91 million.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.

