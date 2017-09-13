Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $749.95 bmillion.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.76 million.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $23.91 million.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...