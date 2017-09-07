Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $582.90 million.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $371.91 million.
- Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $280.25 million.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $871.08 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $148.76 million.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $18.45 million.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE: JW.A) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $406.3 million.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $72.16 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $341.83 million.
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $464.23 million.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $873.80 million.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $191.22 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $147.06 million.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $39.63 million.
- Rev Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $617.08 million.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.95 million.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $55.90 million.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $85.460 million.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.80 million.
- MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.14 million.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $303.00 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.
