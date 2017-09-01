Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2017 4:48am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. Lululemon shares slipped 0.10 percent to close at $57.55 on Thursday.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Tech Data shares gained 0.69 percent to close at $110.29 on Thursday.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Ambarella shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $54.40 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson. Palo Alto shares climbed 5.47 percent to $139.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter. Oxford Industries shares slipped 1.40 percent to $57.00 in the after-hours trading session.

