5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2017

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. Lululemon shares slipped 0.10 percent to close at $57.55 on Thursday.

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Tech Data shares gained 0.69 percent to close at $110.29 on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: TECD) posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Tech Data shares gained 0.69 percent to close at $110.29 on Thursday. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Ambarella shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $54.40 on Thursday.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson. Palo Alto shares climbed 5.47 percent to $139.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also issued a strong outlook for the third quarter. Oxford Industries shares slipped 1.40 percent to $57.00 in the after-hours trading session.

