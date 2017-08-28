Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2017
Related SXI
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2017
18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
Related MBT
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Surge Following Strong Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $210.05 million.
  • Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: EHIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.75 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $549.53 million.
  • PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $538.55 million.
  • Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $172.09 million.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.53 million.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.80 million.
  • Exa Corp (NASDAQ: EXA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.58 million.
  • Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSWA + CTLT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SXI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.