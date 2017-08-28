Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE: SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $210.05 million.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: EHIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.75 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $549.53 million.
- PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $538.55 million.
- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $172.09 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.53 million.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.80 million.
- Exa Corp (NASDAQ: EXA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.58 million.
- Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
