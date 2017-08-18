8 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.95 percent to $126.40 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $190.16 million. Hibbett shares declined 1.74 percent to $11.30 in after-hours trading.

