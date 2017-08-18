Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2017 5:10am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.95 percent to $126.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Gap shares climbed 5.51 percent to $23.93 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion in the latest quarter. Estee Lauder will release earnings before the markets open. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.30 percent to $99.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong outlook for the current quarter. Applied Materials shares surged 3.78 percent to $44.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the markets open, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $190.16 million. Hibbett shares declined 1.74 percent to $11.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Zoe's Kitchen shares dropped 4.37 percent to $12.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares dropped 3.56 percent to $46.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Ross Stores shares jumped 11.76 percent to $59.60 in the after-hours trading session.

