Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff
A handful of retailers reported Tuesday their respective earnings reports before the first bell, which sent many stocks notably lower in the pre-market trading session.
Home Depot
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) earned $2.25 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $28.1 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $2.21 per share on revenue of $27.8 billion.
- Comparable store sales in the U.S. rose 6.6 percent while comp sales for the whole company rose 6.3 percent.
- Net earnings rose from $2.4 billion a year ago to $2.7 billion.
- Looking forward, the company expects full-year 2017 sales to rise 5.3 percent versus 2016 and for comp sales to be up around 5.5 percent.
- Shares of Home Depot were trading lower by 0.49 percent at $153.51.
Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) earned 96 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Same-store sales for the quarter rose 0.1 percent, which was notably short versus the company's own guidance of 2–3 percent and a 2.8-percent growth a year ago.
- Net income rose from $91.417 million a year ago to $112.385 million.
- Looking forward, Dick's guided its third-quarter earnings per share to be in a range of 22–30 cents, notably lower compared to the consensus estimate of 56 cents per share.
- Shares of Dicks were trading lower by 17 percent at $28.75.
Coach
- Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) earned 50 cents per share in its fiscal fourth quarter on revenue of $5.8 billion.
- Analysts were expecting the company to earn 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Comparable store sales rose 4 percent in the North American region.
- Net income for the quarter rose from $81.5 million a year ago to $151.7 million.
- Looking forward, Coach expects to earn $2.35–$2.40 per share in fiscal 2018 versus expectations of $2.49 per share.
- Coach also guided its full-year revenue to $5.8 billion–$5.9 billion, also short of the $6.0 billion analysts were expecting.
- Shares of Coach were trading lower by 7 percent at $44.20.
Related Links:
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2017
Posted-In: retail retail earningsEarnings News Guidance Sports Movers General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.