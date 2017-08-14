Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2017 5:25am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 1.40 percent to close at $51.58 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.46 million after the closing bell. Extreme Networks shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $8.63 on Friday.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported a 3-for-1 stock split. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.38 percent to close at $942.25 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Before the markets open, JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion. JD.Com shares declined 0.41 percent to close at $45.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $161.26 million in the latest quarter. Hollysys Automation shares declined 0.68 percent to close at $18.89 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

