5 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $14.33 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 1.40 percent to close at $51.58 on Friday.

Analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.46 million after the closing bell. Extreme Networks shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $8.63 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: EXTR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.46 million after the closing bell. Extreme Networks shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $8.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported a 3-for-1 stock split. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.38 percent to close at $942.25 on Friday.

Before the markets open, JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $13.21 billion. JD.Com shares declined 0.41 percent to close at $45.90 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $161.26 million in the latest quarter. Hollysys Automation shares declined 0.68 percent to close at $18.89 on Friday.

