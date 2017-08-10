Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $809.68 million.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $640.30 million.
- Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
- Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $554.52 million.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $367.22 million.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $445.51 million.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $235.81 million.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.
- Fly Leasing Ltd(ADR) (NYSE: FLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $82.44 million.
- Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $547.95 million.
- DineEquity Inc (NYSE: DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $155.92 million.
- Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.34 million.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd –ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $571.90 million.
- B2Gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.70 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.23 million.
- Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $113.87 million.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.63 million.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $215.45 million.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $119.44 million.
