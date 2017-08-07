Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat after the close Monday.

Second-quarter EPS came in at $(0.05), beating analyst estimates by 6 cents. Twilio delivered second quarter revenues of $95.9 million, beating estimates by $13.66 million.

"I'm extremely proud of what our team was able to deliver at our SIGNAL Conference in Q2. We announced 42 new products around SIGNAL — from speech recognition and our new machine learning-powered Understand product, to the launch of an entirely new layer of software — the Twilio Engagement Cloud," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's co-founder and CEO. "Once again this quarter, we saw a large number of companies across a variety of industries place their trust in our platform."

Twilio sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.08)–$(0.07) and estimates sales of $91 million–$93 million. Company management also raised its fiscal year 2017 from $(0.30)–$(0.27) to $(0.24)–$(0.22) and raised full year sales target from $364 million–$372 million to $371 million–$375 million.

Twilio shares skyrocketed after hours, up over 12 percent.

