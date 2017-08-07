Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twilio Skyrockets After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2017 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Twilio Skyrockets After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance
Related TWLO
All The Ratings And Price Targets On Twilio Ahead Of Its Q2 Print
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2017

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported a second-quarter earnings and sales beat after the close Monday.

Second-quarter EPS came in at $(0.05), beating analyst estimates by 6 cents. Twilio delivered second quarter revenues of $95.9 million, beating estimates by $13.66 million.

"I'm extremely proud of what our team was able to deliver at our SIGNAL Conference in Q2. We announced 42 new products around SIGNAL — from speech recognition and our new machine learning-powered Understand product, to the launch of an entirely new layer of software — the Twilio Engagement Cloud," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's co-founder and CEO. "Once again this quarter, we saw a large number of companies across a variety of industries place their trust in our platform."

Twilio sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $(0.08)–$(0.07) and estimates sales of $91 million–$93 million. Company management also raised its fiscal year 2017 from $(0.30)–$(0.27) to $(0.24)–$(0.22) and raised full year sales target from $364 million–$372 million to $371 million–$375 million.

Twilio shares skyrocketed after hours, up over 12 percent.

Posted-In: Jeff Lawson TwilioEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO)

All The Ratings And Price Targets On Twilio Ahead Of Its Q2 Print
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2017
How Bad Has The Blue Apron IPO Been? Some Perspective On High-Profile IPO Opens
Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List
Dear Avi: Should I Buy An IPO?
Considering High-Profile IPOs: How Do These Stocks Trade The Day After Their First Earnings Report?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TWLO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.