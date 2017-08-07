7 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $63.30 on Friday.

(NYSE: FDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion. First Data shares rose 1.75 percent to close at $18.58 on Friday. Analysts are expecting CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to have earned $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion in the latest quarter. CBS will release earnings after the markets close. CBS shares declined 1.87 percent to close at $63.62 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

