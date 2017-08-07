Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 5:32am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2017
Illinois Tool Works' (ITW) Prospects Bright: Time to Buy?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Earnings In Focus

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $63.30 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 1.31 percent to close at $105.02 on Friday.
  • Before the opening bell, First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion. First Data shares rose 1.75 percent to close at $18.58 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to have earned $0.98 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion in the latest quarter. CBS will release earnings after the markets close. CBS shares declined 1.87 percent to close at $63.62 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • After the closing bell, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion. Avis Budget shares climbed 4.21 percent to close at $32.21 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen shares gained 0.44 percent to close at $34.61 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $853.20 million. Regal Beloit shares rose 0.66 percent to close at $83.95 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

