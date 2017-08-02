Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 4:35am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion.
  • Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.
  • Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.
  • Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
  • HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion.
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
  • Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
  • Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
  • Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $32.73 billion.
  • Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
  • Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $807.72 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $17.13 billion.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.47 billion.
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion.
  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $341.13 million.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $757.89 million.
  • Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $206.82 million.
  • Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
  • Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
  • Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $535.44 million.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $799.70 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + AN)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 1
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 24
The Market In 5 Minutes
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 17
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HUM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.