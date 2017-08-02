Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $13.61 billion.
- Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $10.90 billion.
- Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $7.30 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $32.73 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Southern Co (NYSE: SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
- Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $807.72 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $17.13 billion.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $12.47 billion.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $12.08 billion.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $341.13 million.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $757.89 million.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $206.82 million.
- Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $535.44 million.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $799.70 million.
