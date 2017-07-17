6 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion before the opening bell. J B Hunt shares rose 0.65 percent to close at $91.85 on Friday.

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 1.84 percent to close at $161.12 on Friday.

Before the markets open, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.3 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion. BlackRock shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $438.34 on Friday.

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) reported a wider loss for its fourth quarter on Friday. Peregrine Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.14 percent to close at $5.58 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $465.13 million in the latest quarter. Brown & Brown will release earnings after the markets close. Brown & Brown shares gained 0.51 percent to close at $43.30 on Friday.

After the closing bell, Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ: SCSS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $300.89 million. Select Comfort shares dropped 2.19 percent to close at $30.76 on Friday.

