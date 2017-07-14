7 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: CYBR) lowered its guidance for the second quarter. The company now expects total revenue of $57.0 million to $57.5 million, versus earlier guidance of $61.0 million to $62.0 million. Cyberark shares dipped 17.65 percent to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $675.70 million. First Republic Bank shares dropped 0.80 percent to close at $101.35 on Thursday.

(NYSE: ATEN) reported disappointing preliminary results for its second quarter. A10 Networks shares tumbled 17.60 percent to $6.79 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion. PNC Financial shares rose 0.14 percent to $127.50 in after-hours trading.

