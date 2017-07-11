Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; VOXX International Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.09 percent to 21,428.25 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.23 percent to 6,190.72. However, the S&P dropped 0.04 percent to 2,426.59.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Technology shares rose by 0.8 percent in the US market on Tuesday. Top gainers in the sector included Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS), and ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW).

In trading on Tuesday, financial shares fell 0.23 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), down 5 percent, and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY), down 8 percent.

Top Headline

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) reported stronger-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

PepsiCo posted adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $15.71 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $1.40 per share on sales of $15.61 billion.

Pepsico expects FY 2017 core earnings of $5.13 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $5.14 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Halcon Resources Corporation (NYSE: HK) shares shot up 45 percent to $6.45 after the company reported the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) got a boost, shooting up 28 percent to $13.15. The U.S. FDA confirmed that Amicus Therapeutics may submit NDA for migalastat for Fabry disease.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares were also up, gaining 42 percent to $26.07 after the company reported positive topline Phase 2 results for ralinepag in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Equities Trading DOWN

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares dropped 16 percent to $7.40 after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter.

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) were down 16 percent to $10.33. Shiloh Industries reported commencement of 5 million share common stock offering.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) was down, falling around 8 percent to $23.12. Getty Realty priced 4.1 million shares of common stock at $23.15 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5 percent to $45.07 while gold traded up 0.14 percent to $1,214.90.

Silver traded up 0.81 percent Tuesday to $15.755, while copper rose 0.83 percent to $2.6695.

Eurozone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 slipped 0.65 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.57 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.37 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.07 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.48 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.55 percent.

Economics

The NFIB small business optimism index dropped 0.9 points to 103.6 in June. Economists were expecting a reading of 104.40 for June.

The Johnson Redbook Sales Index dropped 1.1 percent during the first week of July versus June.

U.S. job openings declined 301,000 to 5.66 million in May, according to the Labor Department's JOLTS report.

U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent for May, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent growth.

