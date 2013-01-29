UPDATE: Danaher Posts Higher Q4 Profit, Lowers 2013 Forecast

Danaher

DHR

reported a 10.5% rise in its fourth-quarter earnings and cut its 2013 profit forecast. Danaher cut its 2013 adjusted earnings view to $3.32 to $3.47 per share, versus its December outlook of $3.40 to $3.55 per share. It expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.72 to $0.77 per share, versus analysts' estimates of $0.78 per share. Danaher's quarterly profit climbed to $630.4 million, or $0.89 per share, from $570.7 million, or $0.80 per share, in the year-ago period. Its revenue rose 5.5% to $4.98 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion. Its gross margin widened to 51.2% from 49.3%. Danaher shares closed at $60.71 yesterday.