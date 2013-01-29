ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sandvik Posts Lower Q4 Profit, Lifts Dividend

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 4:08 AM | 26 seconds read
Sandvik AB
SDVKY
reported a drop in its fourth-quarter net profit and lifted its dividend. Sandvik's quarterly net profit fell to SEK728 million ($113.3 million), from SEK731 million, in the year-ago period. Its revenue dropped to SEK24.33 billion from SEK25.10 billion, versus analysts' estimates of SEK23.73 billion. Its Ebit surged to SEK2.13 billion, from SEK1.65 billion. The company's board proposed a dividend of SEK3.50 per share, versus SEK3.25 per share, in the year-earlier period. Sandvik shares closed at $16.53 yesterday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: profitEarningsNewsDividends