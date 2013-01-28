UPDATE: Biogen Idec Posts Downbeat Q4 Profit, Issues Weak 2013 Profit Forecast

Biogen Idec

BIIB

reported a 2.7% drop in its fourth-quarter earnings. Biogen expects 2013 adjusted earnings of $7.15 to $7.25 per share on around 10% rise in revenue. However, analysts were expecting a profit of $7.27 per share on 9% revenue growth. Biogen's quarterly profit fell to $292.1 million, or $1.23 per share, from $300.2 million, or $1.22 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.40 per share. Its revenue rose 6.9% to $1.42 billion. However, analysts expected earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. Biogen shares closed at $146.20 on Friday.