Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2013

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co

PG

to report its Q2 earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.11% to $70.50 in after-hours trading. Microsoft

MSFT

reported a drop in its second-quarter earnings. Microsoft shares declined 1.45% to $27.23 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Honeywell International

HON

to report its Q4 earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $9.51 billion. Honeywell shares gained 0.09% to $68.30 in after-hours trading. Starbucks

SBUX

reported a 13% rise in its fiscal first-quarter profit. Starbucks shares gained 2.16% to $55.75 in the after-hours trading session. AT&T

T

reported downbeat Q4 adjusted earnings. The company added 780,000 wireless post-paid subscribers in the period, versus analysts' estimates of 699,200 subscribers. AT&T shares fell 0.06% to $33.73 in the after-hours trading session.