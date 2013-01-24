ñol

Trustmark, BancTrust Financial Group Receive Regulatory Approval for Merger

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2013 9:37 PM | 1 min read
Trustmark Corporation
TRMK
and BancTrust Financial Group
BTFG
(“BancTrust”) announced today that all required regulatory approvals have been received in connection with the proposed merger of BancTrust into Trustmark. Subject to customary closing conditions contained in the merger agreement, the transaction is expected to be effective as of the close of business on Friday, February 15, 2013. BankTrust customers should continue to conduct their banking business as usual, using existing branches, checks and ATM or debit cards, until receiving notice from Trustmark that system changes have been completed, which is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2013. At that point, BankTrust customers will have an expanded offering of products and
