CyrusOne Announces Closing of IPO

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Editor
January 24, 2013 9:36 PM | 1 min read
CyrusOne
CONE
has closed its previously announced initial public offering of its common stock. CyrusOne sold 18,975,000 shares of its common stock in total in the offering, which included 2,475,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters by CyrusOne, which was exercised in full prior to the closing. CyrusOne's common stock began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on January 18, 2013 under the symbol “CONE.” Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities and Barclays acted as joint-bookrunners for the offering. Citigroup, KeyBanc Capital Markets, RBS and UBS Investment Bank acted as co-managers. A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering
See full press release

