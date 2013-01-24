Group 1 Automotive to Acquire Dealer Group In Brazil

Group 1 Automotive

GPI

today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase 100 percent of the outstanding shares of UAB Motors Participacoes S.A., one of Brazil's largest automotive retailers, for approximately $47.4 million cash, 1.45 million shares of Group 1 common stock and the assumption of approximately $62 million of net non-floorplan debt. Upon closing, Group 1 will assume ownership of 100 percent interest in 18 dealerships – two Toyota, four Nissan, two BMW, two BMW/MINI, three Renault, three Peugeot, one Land Rover and one Land Rover/Jaguar. The dealerships, that include 21 franchises representing eight major brands in the Sao Paulo market and key metropolitan markets in the neighboring state of Parana, are expected to generate approximately $650 million in estimated annual revenues. Group 1 expects the pending transaction to be modestly accretive, approximately $0.03 to $0.05, to earnings per diluted common share in 2013 excluding any associated deal costs. The acquisition is targeted to close on or about Feb. 28, 2013, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from various manufacturers. Group 1 anticipates that it will report pretax deal costs