Nike Q3 Earnings Preview

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Nike reporting earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Nike reported earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $9.61 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 11.76% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 2.38% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.570 0.700 0.660 0.63 EPS Actual 0.700 0.860 0.620 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nike stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nike is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events