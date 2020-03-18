Market Overview

Preview: Guess Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 18, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Guess? (NYSE: GES) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Guess earnings of $1.12 per share. Revenue will likely be around $851.19 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Guess reported a per-share profit of 70 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $837.13 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.68% on a year-over-year basis.

Guess's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.200 0.290 -0.260 0.75
EPS Actual 0.220 0.380 -0.250 0.7

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Guess. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Guess is scheduled to hold the call at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3h22b8bp

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

