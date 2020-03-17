Market Overview

Gevo's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 8:10am   Comments
On Tuesday, March 17, Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Gevo's loss per share to be near 53 cents on sales of $6.70 million.

Gevo EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 87 cents. Revenue was $6.62 million. Sales would be up 1.13% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.550 -0.370 -0.470 -0.66
EPS Actual -0.660 -0.610 -0.630 -0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gevo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gevo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.gevo.com/events--webcasts/

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

