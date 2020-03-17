Q3 Earnings Preview For FedEx

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 17. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

FedEx earnings will be near $1.66 per share on sales of $17.07 billion, according to analysts.

FedEx reported a per-share profit of $3.03 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.00 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 45.21% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.41% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 2.840 3.170 4.930 3.17 EPS Actual 2.510 3.050 5.010 3.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of FedEx have declined 40.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on FedEx stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

FedEx is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fedex.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fupcoming-events%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FFedEx-Q3-FY20-Earnings-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2213295&sessionid=1&key=B31D709DF105416F998556F9E41FDC01®Tag=&sourcepage=register