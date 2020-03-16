Market Overview

TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 8:16am   Comments
TransEnterix, Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 16. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock earnings will likely be near a loss of 0.620 cents per share while revenue will be around $3.90 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock posted EPS of 7 cents on sales of $7.52 million. Revenue would be down 48.17% on a year-over-year basis. TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.080 -0.080 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.090 -0.100 -0.090 -0.07

Stock Performance

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock were trading at 0.355 cents per share as of March 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spz6z5w9

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

