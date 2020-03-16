Kindred Biosciences's Earnings Outlook

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, March 16. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kindred Biosciences reporting a loss of 36 cents per share on revenue of $1.3 million.

Kindred Biosciences reported a per-share loss of 46 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.33 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would have fallen 21.74%. Revenue would be down 1.96% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.370 -0.380 -0.410 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.390 -0.370 -0.420 -0.46

Stock Performance

Shares of Kindred Biosciences were trading at $7.18 as of March 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kindred Biosciences stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kindred Biosciences is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umqkawy4