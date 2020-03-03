Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Ross Stores
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Ross Stores EPS will likely be near $1.25 while revenue will be around $4.36 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.13 on sales of $4.11 billion. Revenue would be have grown 6.16% from the same quarter last year. Ross Stores's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.970 1.120 1.120 1.13
EPS Actual 1.030 1.140 1.150 1.13

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 14.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Ross Stores. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

