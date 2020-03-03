Q4 Earnings Outlook For Ross Stores
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Ross Stores EPS will likely be near $1.25 while revenue will be around $4.36 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.13 on sales of $4.11 billion. Revenue would be have grown 6.16% from the same quarter last year. Ross Stores's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.970
|1.120
|1.120
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.030
|1.140
|1.150
|1.13
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 14.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Ross Stores. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.