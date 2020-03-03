Q4 Earnings Preview For Nordstrom

On Tuesday, March 3, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Nordstrom is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Nordstrom's EPS to be near $1.47 on sales of $4.56 billion.

Nordstrom EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.48. Revenue was $4.48 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 0.68% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.69% from the same quarter last year. Nordstrom's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.640 0.770 0.430 1.43 EPS Actual 0.810 0.900 0.230 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Nordstrom stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nordstrom is scheduled to hold the call at 4:45 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wap2frsc