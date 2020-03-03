Market Overview

A Preview Of Hewlett Packard's Q1 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Hewlett Packard will report earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hewlett Packard posted EPS of 42 cents on sales of $7.55 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.38% increase for the company. Sales would be down 4.28% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Hewlett Packard's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.460 0.400 0.370 0.35
EPS Actual 0.490 0.450 0.420 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Hewlett Packard stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hewlett Packard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.hpe.com/news-and-events#investor-events

Posted-In: Earnings News

