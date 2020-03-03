A Preview Of Ambarella's Q4 Earnings

On Tuesday, March 3, Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ambarella reporting earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $57.18 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ambarella reported EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $51.07 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 21.43%. Sales would be up 11.96% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.200 0.020 -0.050 0.04 EPS Actual 0.320 0.210 0.010 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ambarella stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ambarella is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9hvrj5dg