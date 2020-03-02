Market Overview

A Preview Of Kohl's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 02, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
A Preview Of Kohl's Q4 Earnings

Don't be caught off-guard: Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 3.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Kohl's earnings of $1.88 per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.52 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Kohl's reported earnings per share of $2.24 on revenue of $6.82 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 16.07%. Sales would have fallen 4.44% from the same quarter last year. Kohl's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.860 1.530 0.670 2.18
EPS Actual 0.740 1.550 0.610 2.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kohl's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kohl's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5cbq7xrm

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

