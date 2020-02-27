Q4 Earnings Preview For Baidu
On Thursday, February 27, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Baidu EPS is expected to be around $1.86, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.92 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Baidu announced EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $3.96 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.12% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 0.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Baidu's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.180
|0.890
|0.530
|1.82
|EPS Actual
|1.760
|1.470
|0.410
|1.92
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Baidu have declined 24.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4enomq9
