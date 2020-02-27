Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview For Baidu
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2020 8:27am   Comments
On Thursday, February 27, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Baidu EPS is expected to be around $1.86, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $3.92 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Baidu announced EPS of $1.92 on revenue of $3.96 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.12% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would have fallen 0.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Baidu's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.180 0.890 0.530 1.82
EPS Actual 1.760 1.470 0.410 1.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Baidu have declined 24.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4enomq9

Posted-In: Earnings News

